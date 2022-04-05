EU to probe war crimes in Ukraine, sanctions against Russian oil, coal likely

Allegations of atrocities near Kyiv — what we know so far

New Delhi, Apr 05: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week with vice president Josep Borrell Fontelles.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen posted "I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa

about the atrocious murder of civilians in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine. The EU is ready to send Joint Investigation Teams to document war crimes in coordination with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General."

In call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Leyen condolenced the dreadful murders that have been uncovered in Bucha and assured him of the European Commission's full support in these terrible times. The harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered.

"I conveyed to him my condolences and assured him of the European Commission's full support in these terrible times. The harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered," she said in a statement.

"The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished," she added.

"The EU has set up a Joint Investigation Team with Ukraine to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity. The EU is ready to reinforce this effort by sending investigation teams on the ground to support the Ukrainian Prosecution Services. Eurojust and Europol are ready to assist," she said.

"A global response is necessary. There are ongoing talks between Eurojust and the International Criminal Court to join forces and for the Court to be part of the Joint Investigation Team. Such a coordinated approach from the Ukrainian authorities, the EU, its Member States and agencies, and the International Criminal Court will allow for the evidence to be collected, analysed and processed in the most complete and effective way possible," she added.

The Commission will provide all the necessary technical and financial support to all EU-led investigations.

The EU is also considering further sanctions - targeting the coal and oil sectors - against Russia.

