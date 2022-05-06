End it for the sake of the world: UN chief tells Russia

This war is unwinnable: UN chief Guterres on a month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

United Nations, May 06: The United Nations and several countries have called for an immediate end to the Ukraine war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a Security Council meeting organised by the United States, " Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations."

It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia and the entire world he added.

Guterres had recently visited Kyiv and Moscow to advocate for the evacuation of civilians from the battered port city of Mariupol. Several hundred people are stranded at Mariupol.

A majority of the UN Security Council members including China, United States among others called for an end to the months old war. China underscored that only diplomacy can end the conflict.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said, " every opportunity must be used to achieve peace.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 8:51 [IST]