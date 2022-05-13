YouTube
    Elon Musk says ‘Twitter deal temporarily on hold’

    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, May 13: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

    Elon Musk says ‘Twitter deal temporarily on hold’

    "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet.

    Twitter's stock has plunged over 19 percent, on the other hand, Tesla has risen 5 percent on the US futures in pre-market trade.

    Musk had earlier said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

    This came

