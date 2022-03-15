YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’, Russia's space agency chief calls Tesla boss 'weakling'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 15: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Monday challenged Russian President Vladimir over Ukraine. He said that the stakes are Ukraine.

    Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’, Russias space agency chief calls Tesla boss weakling

    In a tweet, the billionaire said, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat." He tagged the Kremlin and asked, "Do you agree to this fight?". He added that the stakes are Ukraine.

    While Russia has not responded to the billionaire's Tweet, however, the head of the Russian Space Agency responded by calling Musk a 'weakling' in his Tweet in Russian.

    Musk, the world's richest man, had provided Ukraine with internet connectivity through his company's Starlink satellites. He tweeted saying that 'More terminals en route', within hours of Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo tweet and appeal for the tech billionaire to activate the internet service.

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, in an attempt to 'demilitarise and denazify' the country.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday its forces had advanced 11 kilometers (7 miles) over the past 24 hours.

    A fourth round of talks was underway Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials via video conference to discuss getting aid to cities and towns under fire, among other issues. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted a photo of the two sides meeting by video link.

    Zelenskyy has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

    More ELON MUSK News  

    Read more about:

    elon musk valdimir putin

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X