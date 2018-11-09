Eight-year-old girl takes on Kellogg’s over ‘sexist’ branding; wins

Canberra, Nov 9: You can't count their opinion out. Even if they are minor.

An eight-year-old girl Daliah Lee from Australia recently made the headlines after launching a petition to get Kellogg's, the multi-national food-manufacturing form to change its branding deemed as sexist.

The girl was unhappy to see Kellogg's featuring only boys doing awesome things on the boxes of Nutri-Grain cereal and she decided to take things up head on.

Daliah wrote to the company in May asking why girls couldn't feature on the back of the boxes. She wrote that it needed to be fixed for girls could also do "awesome" things.

Also Read | Customers bought all sweets from this shop to help owner spend time with sick wife

Kellogg's response didn't impress the girl, however. Annabelle, Daliah's mother shared a photo of her daughter's letter and Kellogg's response letter on Facebook. In its response, Kellogg's said: "I'm sorry you did not like this particular product. We very much appreciate your feedback and your comments will be forwarded to our product development team." Its operation manager Nitin Raj wrote it.

Daliah told The Sunday Project that she was "very disappointed" with the reply and wouldn't stop till the company took some substantial step over her complaint. She started the petition on Change.org to get others on board and make her mission successful.

Kellogg's finally gives in

Daliah's endeavour finally paid off as Kellogg's made an announcement that it would be making a change to its cereal boxes as desired by the little girl.

"Hearing Daliah's passion and, as a company that values diversity and inclusion, we've decided that we will update the pack imagery with images of both females and males... so that we can continue to inspire all Aussies no matter their gender," Kellogg's said in a statement to Ten Daily.

Also Read | California shooting: Heartbroken dad says 'I love you son' remembering his slain 22-yr-old boy

The changes are expected to be seen in 2019.

This is indeed a big victory for the minor girl who said she wanted to become the prime minister, Ten Daily reported.