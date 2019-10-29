Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 rocks Cotabato, parts of Mindanao

Manila, Oct 29: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Cotabato and parts of Mindanao, on Tuesday rattling buildings and sending terrified locals fleeing into the streets. Meanwhile, damages to properties and aftershocks are expected.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),''the tremor, which was tectonic in origin at a depth of 7 kilometers, struck Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 am on Tuesday.''

The earthquake was also felt in strongly in Kaidapawan City, Sarangani province, Davao City, Koronadal City, Cagayan de Oro City, General Santos City, Zamboanga City, and Bukidnon province.

The earthquake struck nearly two weeks after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the same area and affected other parts of Mindanao. The October 16 earthquake left 6 dead and nearly a hundred people hurt.

Phivolcs records an average of 20 earthquakes a day and 100 to 150 earthquakes are felt per year.