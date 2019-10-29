  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 rocks Cotabato, parts of Mindanao

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Manila, Oct 29: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Cotabato and parts of Mindanao, on Tuesday rattling buildings and sending terrified locals fleeing into the streets. Meanwhile, damages to properties and aftershocks are expected.

    According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),''the tremor, which was tectonic in origin at a depth of 7 kilometers, struck Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 am on Tuesday.''

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 rocks Cotabato, parts of Mindanao
    Representational Image

    The earthquake was also felt in strongly in Kaidapawan City, Sarangani province, Davao City, Koronadal City, Cagayan de Oro City, General Santos City, Zamboanga City, and Bukidnon province.

    Mild tremor hits Nepal, 2nd earthquake in a week

    The earthquake struck nearly two weeks after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the same area and affected other parts of Mindanao. The October 16 earthquake left 6 dead and nearly a hundred people hurt.

    Phivolcs records an average of 20 earthquakes a day and 100 to 150 earthquakes are felt per year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
