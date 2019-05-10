Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Japan's Miyazaki; no tsunami threat

  • search
    Tokyo, May 10: An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 hit off Kyushu on Friday. However, no major injuries were reported.

    The earthquake struck at 8:48 am (2348 GMT Thursday) in Pacific waters nearly 40 kilometres (25 miles) east-southeast of Miyazaki city at a depth of 24 km.

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Japans Miyazaki; no tsunami threat
    Representational Image

    It measured a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Miyazaki and Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, and registered 4 in many locations in Miyazaki, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures, the agency said.

    6.1 magnitude earthquake hits in Arunachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Tibet

    Following the quake, Kyushu Electric Power Co. said no abnormalities were detected at its Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, where two reactors are in operation.

    Runways at airports in Miyazaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures were inspected and no problems were reported, airlines said.

    Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 9:32 [IST]
