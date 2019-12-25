  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts coast of British Columbia, no tsunami alert

    By PTI
    |

    Port Hardy, Dec 25: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

    At 8:36 pm, the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said.

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts coast of British Columbia, no tsunami alert

    It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) A tsunami is not expected, the National Tsunami Center in Alaska said. On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia.

    The Seattle Times reports four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy, according to the government's Earthquakes Canada website.

    6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    According to the website, the quakes recorded Monday around Vancouver Island were: a magnitude 5.1 at 8:44 am; a magnitude 5.6 at 11:13 am; a magnitude 5.8 at 11:49 am; a magnitude 6.0 at 12:56 pm; and a magnitude 4.8 at 3:38 pm.

    In addition, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:32 pm Monday at the Village of Queen Charlotte on Moresby Island, northwest of Victoria.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake us geological survey alaska

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue