  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts China; tremors felt in Beijing

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, July 12: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Sunday jolted China's north Hebei province's Tangshan city, according to officials. Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions including Beijing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts China; tremors felt in Beijing

    The epicentre of the quake, which struck Guye district at 6:38 AM local time, was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

    The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said. A second tremor with 2.2-magnitude hit the district again at 7:02 AM. No casualties have been reported, the report said.

    Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurs in sea near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Firefighters have been dispatched to the district. The railway department immediately launched the emergency plan to suspend passenger trains passing through the area, and is organising a comprehensive inspection of railway equipment and facilities.

    A 7.8-magnitude quake had jolted Tangshan in 1976, killing more than 240,000 people.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake china beijing

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue