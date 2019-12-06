'Don't mess with me': Pelosi rebukes reporter over a question whether she ‘hates’ Prez Trump

International

oi-PTI

By PTI

Washington, Dec 05: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bristling over a question about whether she "hates" President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday that as a Catholic, she resents the suggestion that she hates anyone. She fired back at the questioner, "Don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

The reporter asked, "Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?" "I don't hate anybody," Pelosi responded.

Donald Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Earlier, Pelosi announced that the House will draft articles of impeachment against President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to Ukraine.

A wilful President Trump predicted he will win. Minutes after the Democratic speaker of the House gave the greenlight for impeachment. Donald Trump tweeted, "The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!"

Nancy Pelosi is a Catholic as she said and the Democrats are reportedly charging toward a Christmas time vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but which now seems inevitable.