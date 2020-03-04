  • search
    Donald Trump says coronavirus leaves him out of touch -- with his face

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 4: President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face.

    Donald Trump

    Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Executives explained their enhanced cleaning operations on passenger planes. Then Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, reminded "the common sense of washing your hands, not touching your face."

    To which Trump, a self-acknowledged germophobe, joked: "I haven't touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it!" (AFP) SCY

