  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker to change primary residence to Florida

    By Shreya
    |

    Washington, Nov 01: President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker will move his permanent residence to Florida after he leaves the White House.

    "My family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," the president tweeted.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    "I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he wrote, adding that "few have been treated worse."

    The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed "declaration of domicile" paperwork changing his "predominant and principal home" to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

    Trump, who was born in New York, says "it will always have a special place in my heart!"

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump united states

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue