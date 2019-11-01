Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker to change primary residence to Florida

Washington, Nov 01: President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker will move his permanent residence to Florida after he leaves the White House.

"My family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," the president tweeted.

"I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he wrote, adding that "few have been treated worse."

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed "declaration of domicile" paperwork changing his "predominant and principal home" to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump, who was born in New York, says "it will always have a special place in my heart!"