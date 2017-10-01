Don't waste time talking to North Korea: Trump tells top US diplomat

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

The president isn't elaborating, but he told the United Nations last month that if the U.S. is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Tillerson while in China said the U.S. is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North's willingness to talk.

Trump says he's told Tillerson that "he's wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man." That's a reference to leader Kim Jong Un.

PTI

Read more about:

donlad trump, north korea

Story first published: Sunday, October 1, 2017, 23:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...