YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Didn't steal money: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani releases video on Facebook, 1st since fleeing Kabul

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dubai, Aug 19: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed.

    He also denied claims by his country's ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds.

    Didnt steal money: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani releases video on Facebook, 1st since fleeing Kabul

    Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.

    He thanked Afghan security forces in his message, but also said that the "failure of the peace process" led to the Taliban snatching power.

    Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, family in UAE after fleeing KabulAfghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, family in UAE after fleeing Kabul

    He also indirectly tried to quash an accusation by Afghanistan''s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen USD 169 million from state funds.

    He claimed that he was "forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing".

    "Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said.

    Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday just as the Taliban approached Kabul.

    More ASHRAF GHANI News  

    Read more about:

    ashraf ghani afghanistan taliban

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X