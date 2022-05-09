Did Amber Heard really copy her testimony against Johnny Depp from a movie? Netizens amused

Wait, what? NASA to send naked pictures of humans to space to attract aliens

Texas, May 09: Celebs Johnny Depp and Amber Heard multimillion dollar defamation trial has been making the headlines for over a month now.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard for accusing him of domestic violence in an article, which led to him losing work and social standing.

In counter action, Amber has counter-sued her ex-husband for $100 million.

During the testimony held recently, Amber took the stand in the court to testify against Depp, and the social media is abuzz with claims that she copied her testimony from the 1999 movie The Talented Mr Ripley.

Actor Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Several netizens started sharing part of Amber's testimony and that was indeed similar to a line from the 1999 film, which starred Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Amber Heard copies word for word, her testimony from a movie about a liar. The irony and insanity that this is happening in a court where your sworn to tell the truth.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/zeH1jCmzP7 — Gartan (@Gartan_Variety) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard: "When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world—then he would disappear"



Talented Mr. Ripley: "The thing with Dickie, it's like the sun shines on you and it's glorious—then he forgets you and it's very cold"



Watch the clips side by side pic.twitter.com/WKkvjLfDKL — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 5, 2022

She actually copied her testimony from a lot more films. It's on YouTube. She's copying a Julia Roberts film & a few others. When she said Johnny said he'd rather cut off his hand, that was from a movie too. — JazzyLove (@LoveJLoBey) May 5, 2022

