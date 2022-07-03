YouTube
    Denmark: Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Copenhagen, July 3: Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall. Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field's shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport.

    Denmark: Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say
    Representational image

    Police tweeted that "several people have been hit," but gave no other details. Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

    Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops. Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs.

    It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store." A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall. (AP)

    Read more about:

    denmark copenhagen

