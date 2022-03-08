Decoding: What does 'Z sign' on Russian military tanks mean? Why has the letter become symbol of war?

Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: Karnataka CM

Moscow, Mar 08: Ever since the Ukraine war began 13 days ago, photos of Russian military vehicles, trucks, rocket launchers emerged sporting the 'Z' symbol but it has quickly been embraced by some as a show of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Even during the fight at Kharkiv, local residents used the 'Z' symbols to identify Russian vehicles and track their locations on Telegram.

Also, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore a shirt with a taped-on "Z" symbol while standing beside Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun on the podium while participating in the 2022 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series/

You’re going to start seeing the letter Z on T-shirts, and bumperstickers, flags too no doubt. Probably Facebook pages and Twitter too. If you see it, they’re identifying themselves as pro Russia/pro invasion. It’s already starting. pic.twitter.com/WAWsOZPqqY — The Decision (@AKMarkB) March 7, 2022

So, What the 'Z' symbol meant?

'Z' is one of several symbols painted on military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces (nicknamed "z-cars" hence the logo) involved in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the "Z" symbol means "for the victory". Some military experts have hypothesized that the symbols are identifying marks used to reduce friendly fire, and have compared the symbols to invasion stripes used in the Normandy landings during World War II.

Usage

Military use

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the "Z" symbol means "for the victory".[7][6] Some military experts have hypothesized that the symbols are identifying marks used to reduce friendly fire, and have compared the symbols to invasion stripes used in the Normandy landings during World War II.

Other military experts have predicted that the symbols are used to help distinguish different task forces from one another, with former Royal United Services Institute director Michael Clarke saying that "often these symbols will be location-based: they will communicate where the unit is going" and pointing to the American military's use of chevrons during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

"Z" is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret "Z" as "Za pobedy" (for victory). Others - as "Zapad" (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity pic.twitter.com/iWuBPhhdEb — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 6, 2022

Use as a pro-war symbol

The "Z" has been appropriated by pro-Vladimir Putin, pro-war civilians as a symbol of support for Russia's invasion.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels have incorporated the letter "Z" in their names since the beginning of the invasion.

Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT has sold merchandise featuring the symbol as a show of support for Russian forces, often with a texture taken from the Ribbon of Saint George, while local authorities in several parts of Russia have organized flash mobs in support of the invasion prominently featuring the symbol.

Kamil Galeev of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars has said that the "symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity."

Some critics have described the "Z" as a variant of Nazi symbolism, with various "Z" starting chants resembling the eponymous salute.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov condemned the use of the "Z" symbol on 7 March, noting its similarity to the name of the Station Z gas chamber of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.