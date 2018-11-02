Death of Amal Hussain, malnourished Yemeni girl, brings back haunted memory of Aylan Kurd

Sana, Nov 2: The disturbing memory of Aylan Kurdi is back again to haunt us. Amal Hussain, the seven-year-old Yemeni girl who stole headlines across the globe to make the "man-made" famine in the West Asian country apparent, thanks to her severe malnourishment, has reportedly died.

According to the New York Times which did a story on the devastating situation in Yemen featuring Amal, has reported about her death in a refugee camp in the war-torn country. Her condition was so serious that even a visit to the hospital failed to improve her condition.

Amal's bereaved mother told the Times that her heart is broken and she is worried for her other children. The continuous war in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia has reportedly resulted in a severe famine. Amal's family earlier resided near the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia in a province called Saada when air strikes by the Saudi-led front forced them to flee. That was in 2015.

Riyadh has reportedly led in least 18,000 airstrikes in Yemen over a power battle and according to the Times, there are 1.8 million "severely malnourished children" in the country now. The United Nations has reported that the number of people in Yemen depending on emergency aid for their survival could rise to 14 million, which is half of the country's population.

Three-year-old Aylan had drowned in sea while trying to reach safe shores.

On September 2, 2015, pictures of three-year-old Aylan, a Syrian of Kurdish ethnic background, left the world in deep mourning as his body was found lying on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as he was one among the refugees who were trying to reach Europe during the refugee crisis triggered by the country's internal disturbances.