Dead and wounded from Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy as Ukraine hit by multiple blasts | VIDEO

Kyviv, Oct 10: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on Kyiv for months.

'Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... There are missiles hitting...Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters,' Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app, accusing Russia of wanting to 'wipe us from the face of the Earth'.

Zelensky also said that the Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, according to the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, with lethal strikes aimed at the country's capital Kyiv and cities in the south and west, as reported by news agency AFP.

General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media,"The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defence."

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 12 others were hurt in a barrage of Russian airstrikes early on Monday on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to the national police agency.

Russia appoints new general to lead Ukraine offensive

The national police service said in a statement on Facebook,"The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv. Most of the strikes hit the centre of the capital. At the moment, 12 people are reported injured. Five people died."

