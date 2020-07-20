YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine: WHO official hails 'good news' from early trials, warns 'there's a long way to go'

    By
    |

    Geneva, July 20: The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization is hailing “good news” in results shown by two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in early trials, but warns “there's a long way to go.”

    COVID-19 vaccine: WHO official hails good news from early trials, warns theres a long way to go
    Representational Image

    “We now need to move into larger-scale real-world trials,” Dr Michael Ryan told reporters at a news conference in Geneva.

    “But it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.”

    Oxford COVID-19 vaccine results out: Safe, induces immune response with mild side effects for some

    Ryan's comments came as scientists at Oxford University, in a paper published in The Lancet, said their experimental vaccine had been shown to trigger a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

    Also in the medical journal, Chinese researchers published a study on their experimental vaccine, using a similar technique as the Oxford team, that reported an immune response. Ryan noted there are 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical development, but until Monday only one had produced Phase 1 clinical data.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus who world health organization vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue