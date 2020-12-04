YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity

    By
    |

    London, Dec 04: The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was recently demonstrated to have 94 per cent efficacy causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months.

    COVID-19: Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity

    The Researchers at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) which co-developed the drug said that the anti-bodies that stop SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading the human cells declined slightly over time, as expected but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Assam reports 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

    Although the number of anti-bodies fade over a period of time, that is not necessarily a cause for concern, the study said.

    The study encouragingly showed that the vaccine activated a certain type of immune cell that should help out in the so-called memory response, but only longer term study will confirm if this will really be the case.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X