COVID-19: Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

London, Dec 04: The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was recently demonstrated to have 94 per cent efficacy causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months.

The Researchers at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) which co-developed the drug said that the anti-bodies that stop SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading the human cells declined slightly over time, as expected but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination.

Although the number of anti-bodies fade over a period of time, that is not necessarily a cause for concern, the study said.

The study encouragingly showed that the vaccine activated a certain type of immune cell that should help out in the so-called memory response, but only longer term study will confirm if this will really be the case.