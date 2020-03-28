  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Lockdown in Russia begins today

    By
    |

    Moscow, Mar 28: The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said on Friday.

    Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin

    The decree also ordered regional authorities to halt the work of resorts until June, and to recommend that Russians limit travel.

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared a non-working week from March 28 to April 5 to "prevent the threat of the quick spread of the illness," as the number of coronavirus cases has spiked in recent days, particularly in Moscow.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Putin also urged Russians to heed all recommendations of healthcare professionals and government officials.

    The country has grounded all international flights from Friday, but stopped short of ordering a full-blown quarantine.

    Two people have died of the coronavirus infection and 840 have so far fallen ill, according to official statistics.

    More VLADIMIR PUTIN News

    Read more about:

    vladimir putin russia coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X