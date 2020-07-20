YouTube
    Washington, July 20: Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000.

    COVID-19 global death toll now above 6 lakh

    The university's tally as of Saturday night says the United States tops the list with 140,103 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.

    With 40,000 single day spike, COVID-19 cases in India goes past 1.1 million

    The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and more than 1 million in India.

    The World Health Organisation again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
