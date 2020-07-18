YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 deaths in Mexico surpasses 7,200

    By
    |

    Mexico City, July 18: Mexico has registered 736 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,257 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infections.

    COVID-19 deaths in Mexico surpasses 7,200

    Mexico now has 7,257 deaths from the pandemic, the fourth highest total in the world. It also has recorded over 324,000 cases, somewhere around the seventh-highest level.

    Coronavirus: India records more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases two days in a row

    The Health Department said Friday that hospitals in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco are now at 85% capacity and there is crowding in hospitals in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon.

    President Andr s Manuel L pez Obrador says he is concerned about the situation in Tabasco, where he was born. He says a state hospital there will be expanded to handle more patients.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll mexico

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue