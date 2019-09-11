Cost of 1 litre milk Rs 140, petrol Rs 113: Yes that’s Pakistan

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Sep 11: The cost of one litre of milk was Rs 140 as to opposed to the Rs 113 per litre of petrol.

Sounds unbelievable, but this is what the price of milk was in Karachi and Sindh on Tuesday when Muharram was observed. However, the price of a litre of milk was unable to beat the cost of diesel, which remained at Rs 91 a litre.

Several reports, while quoting shopkeepers said that milk was being sold between Rs 120 and 140 due to a sharp increase in demand. During Muharram, stalls are set up to offer milk, juice and cold water to the participants and this could have led to the increase in demand.

Reports also blamed the Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallawani for not doing anything. He is responsible forth controlling the price of milk. While these prices are exorbitant, the official price of milk as set by the commission is Rs 94 per litre!

The price of milk in India is around 44 per litre. The price of petrol in India ranges between Rs 72 to Rs 80.25 per litre. On the other hand, diesel is priced between Rs 65 and Rs 67 per litre.