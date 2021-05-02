Coronavirus Outbreak: Israel bans travel to India, six other countries

YouTube
    Jerusalem, May 02: Israel barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high COVID infection rates there. In a joint press release issued by the Israel Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Friday, it was said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

    This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16. Non-Israelis, however, will be able to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently, the press release said.

    The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours while waiting for a connecting flight.

    The Israeli government has also authorised its health and interior ministers to appoint representatives to head an appeal committee and the panel reviewing special cases. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry proposed that those returning from the seven countries enter a two-week mandatory quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, local media reports said.

    Those who have received two negative COVID-19 test reports will be required to be in a 10-day quarantine, they said. These additional restrictions are also expected to come into force on May 3, but are subject to the approval of the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Arrangements Committee.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 5:23 [IST]
