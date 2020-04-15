Coronavirus outbreak: 99-year-old World War II vet in Brazil defeats COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Brasilia, Apr 15: A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was on Tuesday released from hospital with military honours after he successfully recovered from the jaws of deadly COVID-19.

Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, 99, had served as the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II. He was discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia with trumpet music and applause.

In a picture that went viral on social media, the veteran was seen wearing an army-green side cap, raising his arms in the air and leaving the hospital after eight days being admitted.

In a statement, the army said, "He won another battle, this time against the coronavirus. He was released from hospital the same day Brazil is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its troops' successful campaign in the Battle of Montese in Italy during World War II."

It is reportedly said that the veteran had served in the army's fourth artillery regiment, soon after Brazil entered the war on the side of the Allies.

It can be seen that Brazil is the hardest-hit country in Latin America in the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,532 deaths so far.