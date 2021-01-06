Corona Vaccine: Over 1 million people in Russia have now been vaccinated with Sputnik V

Centre has not banned export of any COVID-19 vaccine

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Jan 06: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been administered to more than 1 million people in the country, according to the official vaccine Twitter account.

The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.

The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries, the statement further said.

In November, RDIF and pharma firm Hetero had agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Earlier in September, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and RDIF had entered into a partnership for conducting clinical trials of Sputnik V and distributing it in India.

Sputnik V 95% effective

Russia said the interim results from the Sputnik V clinical trials have shown that the Covid-19 vaccine was 95% effective, similar to other international vaccine makers that have also published test results showing efficacy rates of 90% and higher.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cited President Vladimir Putin on Twitter and said that some health specialists have claimed that the vaccine's protection level reaches up to 96-97%.