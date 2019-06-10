  • search
    Cops arrest man after false report of shooting causes panic at DC LGBTQ parade

    By PTI
    Washington, June 9: Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear.

    Aftabjit Singh was arrested after Saturday evening's incident in Dupont Circle, about a mile from the White House. The 38-year-old faces weapons possession and disorderly conduct charges.

    One killed, 8 injured in Colorado's Denver school shooting

    A police report says Singh pulled the gun on a man who was "hitting his significant other." Police say that as he was led away by officers, Singh threatened to return and shoot the other man. They say the BB gun was found in Singh's bag.

    Hundreds of people ran for cover after mistakenly believing gunshots were fired. Seven people were taken to hospitals after being injured in the chaos.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
