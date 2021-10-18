Your small contribution can help fight hunger and illiteracy for these kids

Communal violence: ISKCON calls upon Bangladesh govt to ensure minorities' safety

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has called upon the Hasina government to bring an end to the violence against minorities in the country.

Issuing a statement ISKCON said "We are shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent events directed against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, including our own ISKCON temples and members."

"With heavy hearts, we pray for the souls of two of our own who were murdered during these attacks. We also pray for ISKCON member Nimai Chandra das, who remains hospitalized in a critical condition," it added.

"ISKCON calls upon the Bangladesh government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence against minorities that has undermined the peace and well-being of Bangladeshi society and to take tangible steps to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens. That includes to: Bring to justice the perpetrators of these recent terrible crimes. The criminals behind these murderous attacks must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas.

Sporadic clashes, however, broke out between the police and the bigots as media reported about vandalisation of Hindu temples and Durga puja venues.

At least five persons were killed, and scores of others injured in the clashes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.