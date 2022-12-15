'Come to the good side': Moroccan football players invite non-Muslim fans to convert to Islam

International

oi-Deepika S

The players posted an image on Instagram in which they raised their index fingers which signifies 'oneness in God' in Islam.

Doha, Dec 15: A picture of the Moroccan football players offering the Sajdah Al Shukr (prostration of gratitude) despite their defeat in a World Cup 2022 semi-final match against France has gone viral on social media.

The team members were seen asking their fans and people in general to embrace Islam.

In the viral clip, the team members, who returned to their hotel after the match against Spain went live on social media and invited the viewers to embrace Islam.

According to the reports, two players, Zakaria Aboukhal and Abdelhamid Sabiri said "we have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and this has happened for the first time in history. This is all because of Allah."

"This was the best feeling in my whole life, 'non- muslims join us, join us, join Ismal, come to the good side, come to the peace, come to the win'," the players were heard saying.

⚽️ VIDÉO - Les joueurs marocains qui se lancent dans la dawa’a 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UcwMi8T7tX — Culture Of Islam (@islamculturel) December 8, 2022

"This Morocco team may have not won the World Cup, but they won our hearts," tweeted ESPN FC sharing the pictures of players kneeling to Allah on the ground.

Later the players posted an image on Instagram in which they raised their index fingers which signifies 'oneness in God' in Islam. "Allah hu Akbar," and "Freedom," the players wrote in their respective Instagram handles.

Notably, Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals and the fans who have cheered them all the way have felt fundamental to an unforgettable journey.

FIFA World Cup 2022 has been mired in controversy as the host country Qatar had made all the arrangements to introduce Islam to the new non-Muslim visitors to the country.

Earlier, it was reported that radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was invited by Qatar for the World Cup inaugural event and to deliver lectures preaching Islam in the country throughout the event.

However, Qatar clarified saying that the invitation to the inaugural function of FIFA World Cup in Doha was not given to controversial religious leader.