    NZ Christchurch shooting: Brenton Tarrant sacks his own lawyer, says he'll represent himself

    Christchurch, Mar 18: Brenton Tarrant, the 28-year-old Australian-born suspect accused of gunning down 50 people during Friday's terror attacks in New Zealand Christchurch has fired his lawyer and is planning to represent himself in court, leading to speculation that he might try to use his trial as a platform for extremist views.

    Christchurch shooting: Gunman sacks his own Lawyer, says hell represent himself

    Brenton Tarrant, 28, of Australia, who has been charged with one count of murder, appeared to be lucid and not mentally unstable, said Richard Peters, his former attorney. He is expected to face more charges when he next appears in court on April 5.

    [5 Indians among 50 people killed in New Zealand Christchurch shooting]

    Fifty people were killed and 40 were injured in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, an act that has shocked this country of 4.5 million people. There are still 34 people in hospitals, including a 4-year-old girl who is in a critical condition.

    The death toll from Friday's attacks exceeds New Zealand's annual homicide rate; 35 people were killed in 2017, the latest year for which figures are available.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
