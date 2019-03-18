  • search
    Christchurch horror: Australian teen who broke egg on politician's head advises people not to do it

    Melbourne, March 18: Will Connolly might have turned into a hero overnight for doing something that people love to see: 'egg' politicians. Already over A$30,000 (Rs 14.6 lakh) have been raised by a GoFundMe page in the teenager's support after he broke a raw egg on the head of a senior Australian senator last Saturday, March 16, for making controversial remarks in the wake of the shootings in two mosques in New Zealand.

    Connolly, who wants to donate the majority of the funds towards the victims of the attacks, however, found the path to become a 'hero' a tad challenging and advised people against imitating him.

    It so happened that the senator from Queensland, Fraser Anning, had raised a finger at the Muslim immigrants following the attacks that were attacked by right-wing terrorists, and the 17-year-old Connolly was too irked and smashed an egg on the back of Anning's head while the latter was speaking at a media rally in Melbourne's Moorabbin.

    Also Read | Christchurch has affected New Zealand's TV-viewing experience; offensive content removed

    The youngster was immediately hit back by the senator and was grounded by his supporters, including a convicted criminal. He was arrested but released later without any charges.

    Support started pouring in for the boy son after and a separate online petition on change.org seeking Anning's ouster from the parliament received more than 1 million signatures in less than two days, setting up a record. Even Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison found the remarks "disgusting".

    Connolly later posted a short video to Twitter identifying himself as "Egg Boy" and asked people not to egg politicians for the consequences of such act is not pleasant.

    "Don't egg politicians, you get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way," Connolly was heard saying in the video.

    Also Read | Video: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants after NZ shootings hit with egg

    He also tweeted "Muslims are not terrorists and terrorism has no religion".

    Connolly's account appeared to have been taken down from the platform, reported 'Stuff' although there was no dearth of his admirers from around the world some of whom even invited him to their country.

    Read more about:

    new zealand australia twitter senator

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
