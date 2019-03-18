  • search
    Christchurch has affected New Zealand’s TV-viewing experience; offensive content removed

    Wellington, March 18: The horrific shooting attacks in two packed mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, have left an impact on the country's virtual world as well. According to 'Stuff' website, New Zealand, the killings saw the authorities shutting down the latest episode of Kiwi black comedy Fresh Eggs and the broadcast debut of hit American spy series Whiskey Cavalier.

    "New Zealand's major network broadcasters TVNZ, Mediaworks and Sky TV have all been adjusting their schedules day-to-day in order to avoid broadcasting anything that might be deemed offensive while the country is in mourning for those killed at the mosques.

    Extended news bulletins have also disrupted regular programming during the past few days," the report added.

    New Zealand removes 'Hotel Mumbai', Indian film based on 2008 terror attack

    Indian film 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 was also withdrawn from New Zealand's cinema halls till Thursday despite down a brisk business.

    The Stuff report cited TVNZ's corporate communications manager Rachel Howard saying while most of the changes were made to accommodate extended news programmes, it was also done to remove programmes that were considered "inappropriate" to screen and they included shows showing violence and use of gun.

    Sky TV took an unprecedented step of removing Sky News Australia's coverage of the tragedy in Christchurch owing to their use of the assassin's live-streamed footage.

    MediaWorks's chief content officer Andrew Szusterman was of the opinion that they were "conscious the mood of the nation has changed and our our programming will reflect that in the coming days and weeks".

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
