China’s population growth failing closer to zero

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, May 11: China said that its population has grown more than five per cent and passed 1.4 billion people. Beijing on Tuesday unveiled its once in a decade census results.

Officials said that China had maintained a growth momentum in the past decade. This is amidst fears that an ageing population and slowing birth rate pose a looking demographic crisis for the country.

China's population growth is falling closer to zero as few couples have children. The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.4.11 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said. It said the annual growth averaged 0.53 per cent, decelerating from the previous decade.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:37 [IST]