China on the right side of history over Ukraine war: Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterates country's stance

Beijing, Mar 20: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday reiterated the country's stance on Ukraine saying that it is objective, fair, and consistent with the wishes of most countries.

State media reported Wang Yi's remarks which came after a video meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on Friday in which Xi appealed for negotiations to bring the crisis to a halt and Biden stressed that consequences await Beijing for any support it provides to Moscow.

Wang reiterated the priority is that all parties should propel dialogue and negotiations, an immediate ceasefire to avoid civilian deaths and prevent humanitarian crises.

He noted saying that it is the only way to achieve a lasting secure European continent.

President Xi encouraged the US and NATO to have conversations with Russia to solve the problems behind the Ukraine crisis and expressed opposition to indiscriminate sanctions during his video meeting with Biden on Friday.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 13:35 [IST]