    China: Man tries to manipulate road signs to draw more customers to his eatery; fined

    Shanghai, Dec 27: Government rules and regulations are something that private individuals are bound to follow or face punishment. But recently, an individual tried to do something tricky with the laws and faced what he was supposed to: fine.

    Image Courtesy: shanghai.ist

    According to Shanghaiist, a restaurant owner in the city of Suzhou, located west of Shanghai, was seen making alterations to the road markings outside his eatery to attract more footfalls. He was caught on camera using black paint to make changes to the double yellow lines on the four-lane road so that vehicles coming either direction could take a simple turn to reach his restaurant instead of going extra miles to find a U-turn. The man was consequently fined 2,000 yuan (Rs 20,492) by the law-keepers.

    Exactly a year ago, a man in the city of Lianyugang in Jiangsu province was seen painting new road signs at a busy traffic juncture to make his daily commuting to and from work easier.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
