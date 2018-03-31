China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ gets death for killing and mutilating 11 women since 1988

China's "Jack the Ripper" got a death sentence on Friday, March 30, three decades after he killed the first of his 11 women victims. He was handed the severe sentence for mutilating many of his victims.

The convict, Gao Chengyong, 53, robbed, raped and murdered 11 women, lawyers from Baiyin City in north-west China's Gansu province said. Baiyin City Intermediate People's Court convicted Gao and gave him the capital punishment for robbery and intentional homicide and lesser sentences for committing rape and disrespecting corpses.

Gao targeted young women who they followed till home and attacked, slashing their throats and mutilating their bodies, the state media reports said. The serial killer's youngest victim was just eight years old. He even removed the reproductive organs of some of his victims, a report in Beijing Youth Daily said when Gao was arrested two years ago.

Gao committed the murders in Gansu and the neighbouring region of Inner Mongolia between 1988 and 2002.

The court said Gao committed the heinous crime to satisfy his perverted desire. It added that the man posed a "grave threat to society" and "should be severely punished".

The hunt for Gao was on for many years. The police said in 2004 that the man has a "sexual perversion and hates women" and offered a reward of 200,000 yuan for anyone who could furnish information about him.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day