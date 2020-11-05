China temporarily suspended entry of Indians with visas or resident permits

'Pakistan, China looking for unrest': Punjab CM urges Nadda to not deprive Army of supplies

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 05: Due to Covid19, China temporarily suspended entry of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp Health Declaration Forms for holders of the above-mentioned categories: Chinese Embassy in India.

Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected.

The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner.

Covid-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country.

With a jump of 50,209 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's overall coronavirus case numbers touched 83,64,086, Health Ministry data shared on Thursday shows.

The death toll rose to 1,24,315 after 704 more fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Active cases in the country now stand at 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 77,11,809 people have recuperated from the infection with 55,331 new discharges.