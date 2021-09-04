'We have the right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir': Taliban

Celebratory fire in Kabul after reports of Taliban’s takeover of Panjshir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Sep 04: The Taliban has claimed to taken over Panjshir, the last province that was held on to by the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan. There was heavy celebratory fire in Kabul after reports said that the Taliban defeated the NRFA.

On Taliban commander quoted by Reuters said, " by the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command.

A video of what looked like celebratory gunfire was tweeted by TOLOnews journalist Ziar Khan. However AFP while quoting a local resident said that the news is false. The Taliban on the other hand is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

On the other hand Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has denied reports about him fleeing the country.

"There are some media reports being circulated around that I have fled my country. This is absolutely baseless. This is my voice, I am calling you from the Panjshir valley, from my base. I am with our commanders and our political leaders and are managing the situation. Of course, it's a difficult situation, we are under the invasion of the Taliban and Pakistanis and Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups," Saleh said.