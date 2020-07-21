Ceasefire violations: Indian diplomat summoned by Pakistan

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, July 21: Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

The Foreign Office (FO) said due to "unprovoked firing" in Bagsar Sector, a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to register a protest.

The FO claimed that India this year committed 1,732 ceasefire violations, resulting in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,"it said.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, said the FO.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.