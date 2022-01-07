Calling Omicron mild a mistake, says WHO as cases explode

YouTube
    United Nations, Jan 07: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that while the Omicron variant appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild'.

    "While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros was quoted as saying by AFP.

    "Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

    "In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

    Just under 9.5 million new Covid-19 cases were reported to the WHO last week -- a record, up 71 percent on the week before.

    But even this was an underestimate, Tedros said, as it did not reflect the backlog of testing around the Christmas-New Year holidays, positive self-tests not registered, and overburdened surveillance systems missing cases.

    Friday, January 7, 2022, 9:31 [IST]
