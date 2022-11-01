Buy Twitter blue tick at $8 per month: Elon Musk

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

oi-Deepika S

New York, Nov 01: Billionaire Elon Musk, who is already floating major changes for Twitter on Tuesday announced that people will have to pay USD 8 per month for the verified blue tick on the microblogging site.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," tweeted Elon Musk.

Explaining the perks, Musk also said that price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

He also said that verified Twitter users will also get priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam. They will also be able to post long video and audio and will see half as many ads.

"And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us. This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators," he added.

Musk fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.