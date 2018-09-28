  • search

Burger King’s AI-written ads may not be as crispy as their chicken legs but yet it’s a phenomenon

    Florida, Sept 28: Is this the end of copywriters' road? Or is this just the beginning of a golden period for advertising?

    American fast food chain Burger King is releasing a series of ads that are reportedly made through Artificial Intelligence. The restaurant chain has named the project "Agency of Robots", reported Mashable India.

    One of the ads says: "Gender reveal bad. Tender reveal young. It is a boy bird with crispy chicken tenders from Burger Thing."

    Reads crispy enough like an ad penned by a human writer would?

    Or take this about their Whoppers: "The whopper lives in a bun mansion just like you. Order yourself today ... Have it Uruguay."

    That the AI is also capable of making a little naughty twists in their ad lines. Say for example: "Burger King's new chicken fries are the new potato. We are not sorry. The potato deserved this."

    Another ad on the chicken sandwich says: "bed of lettuce for you to sleep on" and "bed of mayonnaise for extra sleep."

    "Tastes like bird. BK logo appears," the ad concludes.

    Mashable India cited a press release which said that the restaurant chain used "high-end computing resources and big data" to train an artificial neural network with "advanced pattern recognition capabilities".

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
