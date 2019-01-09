Bride dances on wedding with wheelchair-bound father

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 9: A father's bonding with his daughter is always special and here is another cute video to confirm it again. Recently, a woman from Alabama decided to dance with her wheelchair-bound father at her wedding and the video of the lovely instance went viral on social media in no time.

The bride, Mary Bourne Butts née Roberts, a professional dance teacher, wheeled her father and danced around him in a hall full of people to make the special occasion of her life even more special. According to a report on Fox, Mary's father has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of cancer, and put on hospice care since the middle of December last year. However, at the wedding of her beloved daughter, all those odds looked irrelevant.

Also Read | Japan magazine ranks varsities on sexual availability of female students; faces flak

"We had always planned to use the song - we weren't sure how he was going to even feel that day - we just knew that we were going to do it somehow," Mary told the news website. After their special song - 'I Hope You Dance' - came to the end, the father told her daughter and the dance itself meant a lot to him.

The video of the dance was shared on Facebook by Blue Room Photography and it drew a big attention on the social media with many even turning emotional after watching it. "Mary, I don't know you, but how wise you are to be so young. Your father created a special one in you. How lucky you have such a good dad and love him so. Prayers to your family," read one of the many comments that the video got.