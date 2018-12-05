Home » News » International » Brexit chaos continues as Theresa May faces serious blows in House of Commons Brexit chaos continues as Theresa May faces serious blows in House of Commons

Brexit chaos continues as Theresa May faces serious blows in House of Commons

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, Dec 5:UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced one of the biggest lows of her political career on Tuesday, December 4, when she faced a number of Brexit defeats in the House of Commons while trying to convince the sceptical MPs about her Brexit deal.

Ministers have reportedly agreed to publish the May government's full legal advice on the deal after the parliamentarians found them in contempt of parliament. The MPs also backed calls for the Commons to have the right of direct say if the PM's deal is rejected on December 11.

Also Read | G20 Summit: Not Modi, Trump or Xi but this leader has the most special visit to Argentina

May addressed the Commons on Tuesday marking the beginning of a five-day debate on her proposed agreement on the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) and its future relations with the union.

The agreement though has been endorsed by the EU, it also has to be backed by the UK Parliament if it has to come into force. The MPs will have to decide whether to endorse it or reject it next Tuesday.

May felt the divisions caused by Brexit had become "corrosive" to UK politics and the people believed the issue had continued to be far too long and must be settled.