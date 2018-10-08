  • search

Brett Kavanaugh eventually sworn in; disgusted Americans 'celebrate' by drinking beer

    Washington, Oct 8: Brett Kavanaugh, the 53-year-old attorney who was recently accused by a number of women of sexual misconduct in his early life, has eventually been sworn in as the 114th justice of the Supreme Court of the United States on Saturday, October 6. Though US President Donald Trump was elated by the decision as Kavanaugh has been his nominee and he blamed the Opposition for trying to ruin the lawyer's life, the common Americans were disgusted with the development.

    Brett Kavanaugh

    Kavanaugh was accused by a psychology professor named Christine Blasey Ford last month of sexual assault in the 1980s when they were in the high school. The episode led to a he controversy in American politics with several disapproving of Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court justice. Two other women also came forward after Blasey's charges while Trump mocked her at a public rally for bringing the accusations against the attorney.

    Also Read | Brett Kavanaugh sworn-in as US Supreme Court Judge after Senate clearance

    Protesters chanted outside the court building as Kavanaugh was sworn in. The social media was disappointed with the development. While many called the decision an "awful example of justice", others 'celebrated' the occasion by drinking alcohol and sharing the images under the hashtag #BeersForBrett.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
