Brett Kavanaugh: Charges of sexual misconduct by 3 women put his SC candidacy in serious trouble

Washington, Sept 28: Senators of the Republican Party have said that the Senate judiciary committee has decided to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the US Supreme Court candidate backed by President Donald Trump, on Friday (Sept 28) morning.

The confirmation process of 53-year-old Kavanaugh has found itself in jeopardy after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him as a teenager from a number of women.

Christine Blasey Ford, the 51-year-old psychology professor at Palo Alto University was the first woman to come forward and accuse Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s as teenagers. In an interview to the Washington Post, Ford said it was during a party in Montgomery county in Maryland, USA, that the jurist had led her into a bedroom and attempted to remove her bating suit and put his hand over her mouth so that she couldn't shout. Ford had a lucky escape on that occasion.

Last Sunday, September 22, the New Yorker came up with an interview of 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez who also accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself at a drunken dormitory when he was a freshman at Yale. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of thrusting his penis in her face and made her touch it without her consent. She has sought an FBI investigation into it.

A third woman, Julie Swetnick, has also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Swetnick, represented by Michael Avenatti who fought for porn actress Stormy Daniels, said in a statement which was submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were present at a party where she was drugged and "gang raped".

Kavanaugh, finding himself more cornered, decided to defend himself and insisted in an interview with Fox News that he was a virgin throughout in his high school days and beyond and that he had never sexually assaulted anybody.

Appearing with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, the veteran jurist said he has fought for women's equality throughout his life and denied the charges brought against him by the women.

While Ford said she came forward to give the senators an understanding of Kavanaugh's character as they examined him for a seat in the country's apex court. Ramirez said Ford's allegation encouraged her to come forward to give a clear picture about Kavanaugh's past.

President Trump, who himself had several accusations of sexual misconduct against him, vigorously backed Kavanaugh and accused the Democrats of trying "to destroy a wonderful man". He said Kavanaugh has the potential of becoming one of America's "greatest" and cast doubt on Ford's allegations and said they were part of a plan to ruin Kavanaugh's candidacy.