Bizarre! China police shares wanted criminal’s childhood photo to trace him; gets trolled

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Beijing, March 21: Sometimes, even the law-keepers come up with bizarre staff. The police in Southwest in Zhenxiong county of Southwest China's Yunnan province came under criticism recently for posting photograph of a dangerous criminal under the 'wanted' list because the photo was when he was a kid!

The notice issued from the county police warned that one Ji Qinghai is wanted for violent offences and gang crimes but the photograph they attached with the message was that of cute kid with chubby cheeks, saying that was all they had about the criminal. The police believed Ji could still be caught because his current facial features still resemble those of the kid.

Kids’ faces on wanted posters started a row on Chinese social media. Southwest #China county apologized on Wednesday after they used the childhood photos of criminal suspects when they failed to find more current pictures. https://t.co/xMnE3m4ljt pic.twitter.com/BmeRMuUdQp — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 20, 2019

But the police department came under widespread mockery for the act and it apologised later and removed the photo, saving thereby some innocent kid from an unwanted detention.

"The use of old children's photos (now removed) has drawn the attention of netizens and created a negative influence. We sincerely apologise for the carelessness in our work," the Zhenxiong police's statement of apology read.

There were also netizens who did not see anything wrong in the police's action.