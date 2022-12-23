Bilawal Bhutto likens himself to a donkey: Watch

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bilawal Bhutto, the son of Benazir Bhutto and grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that his pays for his own foreign trips and is made to work like a donkey.

He has likened himself to a donkey in a video shared by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday. Bhutto was defending his frequent trips and said at a press conference in Washington that he pays for his own foreign trips and that he is made to work lie a donkey on these trips, unlike his colleagues.

I may be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pay my own hotel bills and does not increase the burden on the people of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the presser.

He went on to add that even if he did, he would be entitled to these expenses as a foreign minister. However these trips have not benefited me. The people of Pakistan have benefited. This is my hard work. When others go abroad, they go on vacations. These people make me work like a donkey, he added.

"بطور وزیر خارجہ اپنے دوروں کے اخراجات خود اٹھاتا ہوں، عوام پر ان دوروں کا بوجھ نہیں ڈالتا اور میرے ان بیرون ممالک کے دوروں کا فائدہ مجھے نہیں بلکہ میرے ملک کی عوام کو ہورہا ہے۔”@BBhuttoZardari

5/n

pic.twitter.com/oR0ieU29mu — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 22, 2022

Bhutto is in the news following his remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutto and India's foreign minister, Dr. S Jaishankar have been exchanging bars at the Untied Nations over the issue of terror. During this Bilawal, made personal comments on PM Modi after he was schooled by Jaishankar on hosting Osama bin Laden, who was killed by the United States of America.

During his address at the UN, Bilawal made an outburst against the Indian leadership. The already strained relations between India and Pakistan was further downgraded following Bilawal's comments. He went on to say that he was not scared of either PM Modi or the RSS. The BJP has launched a nationwide protest against the personal remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 15:26 [IST]